Today in Haslemere, Friday, March 6 should be mostly overcast with patchy rain possible. Temperatures near 12°C are likely, with lows of about 8°C. Occasional drizzle might arrive in late afternoon, but there could be brief glimpses of sun during the morning.
Tomorrow is set to stay overcast with no major rain expected. Temperatures approach 12°C by midday and could hover there before dropping to nearly 6°C at night. Some early mist is likely, though conditions remain calm and mild. Skies may brighten slightly by the afternoon, keeping a comfortable vibe.
This weekend sees Sunday turning partly cloudy and bright. Temperatures about 14°C will keep things mild, with lows near 6°C after sunset. Much of the day remains dry, and morning fog could clear quickly. Early spring weather continues, offering a pleasantly mild atmosphere for most of the day.
Monday may bring patchy rain again, with daytime highs hovering near 13°C. Overnight levels drop to about 7°C, and a light sprinkle is possible in the afternoon. Some sunny breaks could appear if clouds thin out. Conditions stay relatively mild, presenting a classic early-spring feel.
Tuesday might remain cloudy, with temperatures peaking near 11°C and settling to about 6°C. Showers could develop, yet breaks in the clouds are possible as the day goes on. The rest of the week appears similarly changeable, mixing overcast skies and occasional rain. Forecast updates hint at small bursts of sunshine, though consistent dryness looks unlikely. Overall, mild conditions persist, making springtime weather patterns a theme.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.