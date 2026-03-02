Friday sees a dip to about 9°C, bringing a chillier end to the week. Sunny spells appear through scattered cloud, and heavy rain seems unlikely. Slightly stronger winds may pick up in the afternoon, giving the day a breezy edge. This weekend looks cooler, but occasional sunshine might still emerge. No stubborn clouds are likely overnight, leading into a crisp start on Saturday. Occasional cloud may return by Sunday, though widespread rain remains unlikely for now.