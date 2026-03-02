Today, Monday, March 2, brings bright sunshine with temperatures near 12°C. Morning weather starts off fresh, continuing into midday with minimal cloud. Skies stay mostly clear, with mild winds and no rain expected. Conditions remain stable heading into evening, allowing the warmth to linger slightly after sunset.
Tomorrow stays overcast, reaching about 13°C by midday. Morning may begin dim, and a brief rain patch could appear in the afternoon, although it might not linger. Clouds hold on into late evening, maintaining moderate conditions.
Wednesday should feel warmer, with strong sunshine lifting temperatures close to 14°C. Early cloud may clear swiftly, revealing a bright stretch. Clear periods likely by late afternoon create a sunnier midweek. Haslemere can anticipate a pleasant evening under mostly clear skies, with a gentle breeze throughout.
Thursday appears partly cloudy, with highs near 14°C and occasional bursts of sunshine. Morning hours might see thin cloud, but it could disperse by midday. Light breezes keep the air comfortable, while no significant rain is on the cards. Evening arrives with lingering cloud breaks.
Friday sees a dip to about 9°C, bringing a chillier end to the week. Sunny spells appear through scattered cloud, and heavy rain seems unlikely. Slightly stronger winds may pick up in the afternoon, giving the day a breezy edge. This weekend looks cooler, but occasional sunshine might still emerge. No stubborn clouds are likely overnight, leading into a crisp start on Saturday. Occasional cloud may return by Sunday, though widespread rain remains unlikely for now.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
