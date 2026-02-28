Today, Saturday, February 28, looks grey with patchy rain lingering throughout the morning. Intermittent drizzle may continue into the afternoon, so expect a damp feel. Temperatures near 9°C keep things mild, while gentle winds move across Haslemere. By evening, skies clear a bit, offering calmer conditions overnight.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain throughout the morning, with steady showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures about 9°C and a brisk breeze maintain a cool vibe. Late evening might see clouds break slightly, giving a hint of respite before nightfall.
Monday looks sunny from early on, promising bright conditions and clear skies. Temperatures near 11°C feel surprisingly mild, with gentle winds keeping the day comfortable. No rain is expected, so a pleasant day seems likely before dusk settles in.
Tuesday presents a cloudy outlook, though only brief spells of drizzle are predicted. Temperatures about 15°C could feel warm, especially during midday. Overcast skies dominate much of the afternoon, but rain chances remain fairly low. Evening conditions turn calmer, potentially leading into a mild night.
Wednesday maintains partly cloudy skies and gentle breezes. Temperatures near 14°C keep conditions mild for most of the day. Sporadic sunshine may break through in the morning, followed by a few clouds into the afternoon. Rain seems unlikely, so the middle of the week looks calm and comfortable well into the evening. Conditions appear steady overnight, setting the stage for more settled weather ahead. No significant temperature drops are anticipated, maintaining a pleasant feel for anyone venturing out all day.
This article was automatically generated
