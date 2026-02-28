Wednesday maintains partly cloudy skies and gentle breezes. Temperatures near 14°C keep conditions mild for most of the day. Sporadic sunshine may break through in the morning, followed by a few clouds into the afternoon. Rain seems unlikely, so the middle of the week looks calm and comfortable well into the evening. Conditions appear steady overnight, setting the stage for more settled weather ahead. No significant temperature drops are anticipated, maintaining a pleasant feel for anyone venturing out all day.