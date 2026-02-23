Today, Monday, February 23 offers a mild start in Haslemere with patchy rain drifting in and out under occasional cloud cover. Temperatures hover near 12°C, making it feel quite pleasant despite a chance of drizzle. Occasional brighter moments could break through, but expect a generally grey atmosphere with intermittent wet spells.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy with only minimal rain in the forecast. Temperatures stay near 13°C, delivering a slightly warmer feel. Skies may clear occasionally, letting in a few sunny intervals. Overall, it should remain mostly dry, so any fleeting drizzle is likely to be short-lived through the afternoon.
Wednesday brings slightly brighter conditions with partly cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures climb close to 15°C, offering a notably mild day. Some early fog might linger, but sunshine is forecast to peek through by late morning. Lingering mist could settle again overnight, yet the general outlook remains calm and pleasant.
Thursday turns wetter as moderate rain sweeps through many areas. Temperatures hover near 11°C, accompanied by stronger breezes that could make it feel cooler. Showers are likely on and off throughout the day, occasionally heavy. Some short breaks in the rain may appear, but expect unsettled weather to dominate until evening.
Friday maintains a similar theme, with moderate rain persisting and temperatures near 10°C. Conditions stay slightly breezy, and patches of light drizzle may linger. Heavier bursts of rain could interrupt the afternoon, though occasional lulls might offer a brief respite. Clouds are set to remain, keeping skies rather dull before nightfall.
