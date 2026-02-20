Today, Friday, February 20, delivers a mild weather forecast with patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Conditions stay largely overcast, with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 2°C. Haslemere might see bursts of cloudier skies in the morning, but a brighter period could arrive later, making for a slightly mixed day. Light winds gust modestly, ensuring a crisp feel in the air.
Tomorrow continues this unsettled theme, featuring patchy rain and drizzle at times. Temperatures peak about 12°C and slip to near 6°C overnight. Although clouds dominate, a few scattered breaks might appear before dusk, offering a brief respite from the grey conditions. Breezier gusts may emerge late, hinting at more rain overnight.
The next day ushers in more patchy rain, with temperatures rising to near 13°C and dipping about 8°C later on. Occasional light drizzle could develop by midday, though short-lived sunny spells may emerge in between. Overall, it retains a cloudy outlook with mild readings. Winds remain manageable, keeping the day reasonably comfortable.
Moving on, expect light showers to persist, reaching highs about 11°C while settling near 8°C overnight. Damp skies remain likely, though some dry intervals may break up the drizzle. Breezy conditions add a cooler feel, keeping the day dominated by cloud. Expect brief pockets of dryness at intervals, offering slight relief.
Afterward, sunshine takes centre stage with pleasantly clear weather. Temperatures climb about 12°C, and nights hover near 8°C. Minimal cloud cover means brighter skies for longer stretches, offering a welcome change from recent damp forecasts.
This article was automatically generated
