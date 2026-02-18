Today (Wednesday, February 18) in Haslemere will see moderate rain throughout much of the day, with heavier downpours mixing with snow at daybreak. Temperatures near 4°C could linger, and brisk winds might enhance the chill. Skies should remain grey, maintaining a damp atmosphere until late evening.
Tomorrow promises patchy rain, mostly early on, gradually easing by midday. Temperatures about 8°C bring a slight boost, though mist and low cloud could persist. Occasional breaks in the clouds might offer brief respite, yet a lingering dampness will hang around, especially during the cooler late afternoon.
Slightly milder air heads in Friday, pushing temperatures to near 11°C. Patchy rain is in store once again, pushing through the region with possible short-lived clear spells. Conditions look a bit breezy at times, but heavy downpours appear less likely. Overall, a more settled feel could take hold.
This weekend starts Saturday with a risk of drizzle and mostly overcast conditions. Temperatures about 12°C suggest the warmest day this week, though grey skies could dominate. Showers may come and go, but any bursts of rain should be relatively light. Stronger breezes might develop toward late afternoon.
A subtle cool-down arrives Sunday, hovering near 10°C and featuring patchy rain that might persist through the evening. Cloud cover is expected to remain, limiting brighter spells. Wind speeds could pick up slightly, maintaining a blustery feel. Despite these unsettled patterns, drier interludes are possible, allowing brief relief from the damp. Unstable weather may linger; conditions vary. Rain may continue overnight.
This article was automatically generated
