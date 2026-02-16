Today, Monday, February 16, in Haslemere brings patchy rain and clouds. Temperatures near 8°C dip to about 5°C by nightfall. Some drizzle may pop up around midday, but skies clear slightly by evening. A mild breeze persists, keeping things fairly relaxed overnight and reducing any lingering dampness.
Tomorrow appears mostly dry, with the possibility of light overnight showers. Daytime warmth settles near 4°C, while a few clouds linger through midday. Early hours might drop to about 0°C, so it feels crisp but fair overall. Sun breaks later, creating a brighter, more pleasant afternoon.
Wednesday ushers in intense snow showers blended with heavier bursts of rain. Temperatures hover about 4°C, though occasional gusts might boost the chill factor. These downpours push on into the evening, and late-night conditions turn increasingly wintry. That mix of rain and snow extends well after dark, prompting a soggy, cold night.
Thursday may see scattered flurries in the morning, with temperatures near 2°C. Sunshine emerges around midday, though clouds drift in and out. Rain remains unlikely, and once the sun sets, it cools down rapidly. Overnight values dip near -6°C, creating a frosty end to the day.
Friday looks mostly overcast, with daytime figures hovering near 3°C. Showers appear unlikely, though scattered cloud breaks might emerge occasionally. By evening, readings drop a touch, but conditions remain stable. The rest of the week maintains a calm pattern, despite persistent grey skies and a faint chill lingering. No major changes are anticipated this weekend, with stable skies continuing.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.