Today, Monday, February 16, in Haslemere brings patchy rain and clouds. Temperatures near 8°C dip to about 5°C by nightfall. Some drizzle may pop up around midday, but skies clear slightly by evening. A mild breeze persists, keeping things fairly relaxed overnight and reducing any lingering dampness.

Tomorrow appears mostly dry, with the possibility of light overnight showers. Daytime warmth settles near 4°C, while a few clouds linger through midday. Early hours might drop to about 0°C, so it feels crisp but fair overall. Sun breaks later, creating a brighter, more pleasant afternoon.

Wednesday ushers in intense snow showers blended with heavier bursts of rain. Temperatures hover about 4°C, though occasional gusts might boost the chill factor. These downpours push on into the evening, and late-night conditions turn increasingly wintry. That mix of rain and snow extends well after dark, prompting a soggy, cold night.

Thursday may see scattered flurries in the morning, with temperatures near 2°C. Sunshine emerges around midday, though clouds drift in and out. Rain remains unlikely, and once the sun sets, it cools down rapidly. Overnight values dip near -6°C, creating a frosty end to the day.

Friday looks mostly overcast, with daytime figures hovering near 3°C. Showers appear unlikely, though scattered cloud breaks might emerge occasionally. By evening, readings drop a touch, but conditions remain stable. The rest of the week maintains a calm pattern, despite persistent grey skies and a faint chill lingering. No major changes are anticipated this weekend, with stable skies continuing.

This article was automatically generated