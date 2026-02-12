Today, Thursday, February 12 arrives with patchy rain and brief lighter spells. Temperatures near 9°C are expected in the afternoon before dipping to about 5°C tonight. Skies stay mostly grey, and occasional drizzle might appear, but conditions remain comfortable enough for a mild, though somewhat damp, day.
Tomorrow, Friday looks set for scattered rain and glimpses of brighter weather. Temperatures about 8°C in the daytime follow a chilly start near 2°C. Light showers could develop by mid-morning, though the afternoon may see a few dry periods. Overcast skies may dominate, but no prolonged downpours are expected.
Saturday appears calmer, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 5°C. Early morning might feel especially cool, dropping to about 0°C, so expect crisp air and mostly settled conditions. Sunshine should break through at intervals, brightening the day and leaving only minimal chance of any leftover drizzle.
Sunday may bring early strong snowfall in some spots, shifting to patchy rain as the day warms to about 7°C. Morning conditions stay cold near 1°C, but any lingering flurries should fade. Later on, cloud cover and occasional mist are likely, with limited sunshine edging through at times.
Monday ends this forecast on a slightly milder note, with temperatures reaching near 9°C. Early readings could hover about 5°C, and there may be patchy rain for a time. Sunny spells are possible between showers, with a gentle breeze generally keeping conditions airy. Overcast spells could also appear late in the evening. This marks a mild trend in Haslemere.
