Today, Sunday, February 8, starts off with fog and remains mostly cloudy. Drizzle might appear by midday with patchy rain continuing toward late afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C and lows near 6°C keep things mild. In Haslemere, conditions stay damp well into the evening. Skies remain grey, but fleeting breaks in the clouds might bring brief brightness.
Tomorrow brings occasional patchy rain and a noticeable breeze. Monday could reach about 9°C, with overnight readings near 7°C. Showers persist intermittently through late evening, creating a damp feel across many areas.
Moderate rain may develop by Tuesday, especially from midday onwards. Temperatures hover near 10°C, while morning fog could appear. Winds pick up, adding a brisk edge throughout the day. Evening hours remain damp, with rainfall likely to ease close to midnight.
Wet spells are expected, accompanied by moderate rain and heavier bursts. Highs about 10°C and lows near 6°C emerge by Wednesday. Gusts might intensify, but longer dry intervals may appear late afternoon. Evening brings more showers, keeping the atmosphere soggy.
Further moderate rain stays possible, though brighter moments could break through. Peak readings near 10°C appear by Thursday, dipping to about 4°C overnight. Late-day cloud cover might thin, but patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out entirely. Strong breezes remain a factor, maintaining cautious optimism for extended dry spells.
This weekend may feature unsettled skies with possible rain showers and mild conditions. Afternoon temperatures about 8°C could persist, ensuring the damp conditions continue. Some sunny intervals remain possible amid the showery outlook.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.