Today, Thursday, February 5, the forecast in Haslemere shows moderate rain from morning until late. Temperatures near 10°C are likely, dropping to about 6°C by nightfall. Skies remain cloudy, and steady showers could make it feel cooler. Gentle winds might accompany this rainy outlook.
Tomorrow brings more moderate rain throughout the day. Temperatures near 8°C should hold steady, with lows about 7°C after dark. Skies could stay grey, making it another wet spell in this weather forecast. Occasional drizzle might create damp roads into the late evening. Gusty moments might add a slight chill through the afternoon.
Saturday continues the damp trend, with moderate rain likely again. Temperatures near 9°C peak during lighter intervals, before dipping to about 7°C late evening. The day remains breezy, and showers persist as part of this weekend’s unsettled weather. Brief lulls could offer short-lived dry breaks.
Sunday is set for patchy rain nearby, though some breaks may brighten the afternoon. Highs reach near 10°C, with lows about 5°C providing a slightly cooler twist. This weekend’s conditions look changeable, so expect brief moments of dryness among lingering clouds. Little wind relief is expected, but heavier bursts seem less likely.
Monday sees patchy rain nearby, though any downpours appear less frequent. Temperatures near 9°C could feel mild, dropping to about 5°C later on. Further into the week, skies may remain cloudy, but any lingering showers should gradually fade from the forecast. Lighter winds may help conditions stabilise by the next few days. More sunshine could break through later in the day, offering a brighter afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
