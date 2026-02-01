Today, Sunday, February 1, in Haslemere brings moderate rain and misty conditions early on, followed by persistent drizzle through the afternoon. Temperatures about 7°C feel quite brisk, and the damp air lingers into evening. Occasional heavier bursts of rain could develop later tonight, keeping things fairly soggy and unsettled overall.
Tomorrow shifts to patchy rain, with highs near 7°C. Mist hangs around at daybreak, then patchy clouds reduce some gloom by midday. Light drizzle remains possible later on, so the day stays on the damp side. Any overnight showers should clear gradually, making conditions a little calmer and less chilly.
The following day, Tuesday, indicates moderate rain, with temperatures about 8°C. Showers might persist in the morning, and drizzle lingers into midday. Skies remain mostly cloudy, offering very brief breaks of brightness. As evening approaches, patchy rain may still return, leaving things fairly cool and wet well into the night.
The midweek period, Wednesday, stays mostly cloudy, with temperatures near 9°C. Fog or mist could appear early, gradually lifting to reveal a brighter afternoon. No significant rain is expected, making this a dry day overall. Evening skies might stay partly cloudy, though conditions should remain calm as night settles in.
Another day, Thursday, looks overcast, with highs about 8°C. Light rain could pop up briefly, but most of the day remains cloudy. Morning mist might linger, then fade by midday. Late afternoon conditions are expected to stay grey, and temperatures fall slightly overnight, maintaining a fairly cool but stable outlook.
This article was automatically generated
