Today, Thursday, January 29 indicates patchy rain in Haslemere, with drizzle at times. Conditions vary between misty spells early on and overcast skies by nightfall. Temperatures hover near 7°C, dipping to about 2°C overnight. Expect occasional light rain and cloud coverage dominating much of the daytime hours. Winds stay moderate.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain and heavier showers later. Cloudy skies remain through most of the afternoon, with temperatures near 9°C. Early morning fog might linger briefly, but gusty breezes clear some damp air. Drizzle continues into evening and unsettled conditions make for a wet day overall. Rainfall remains quite persistent.
Saturday looks mixed with patchy rain and intermittent bright spells. Mild breezes offset damp weather, as temperatures stay about 8°C. Brief lighter showers appear around midday, followed by cloudy patches through late afternoon. Mist may return after sunset, and sporadic drizzle could linger overnight, keeping conditions unsettled. Occasional fog persists.
This weekend holds more unsettled weather on Sunday, featuring scattered drizzle and pockets of mist. Partly cloudy spells break up gloom at times, with temperatures about 7°C. Breezier air may sweep through by mid-afternoon, clearing some humidity before nightfall. Damp patches remain moderately likely late, sustaining a cool, wet pattern.
Monday continues the dwindling rainfall but introduces heavier bursts in places. Clouds dominate for much of the day, though short sunny intervals could emerge. Temperatures approach about 8°C, while lighter winds offer brief relief from earlier gusts. Misty spots might return after dark, rounding off a cloudy and moist stretch.
This article was automatically generated
