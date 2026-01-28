Today in Haslemere brings patchy rain and periods of cloud. Skies might brighten occasionally, but wet spells are likely to pop up. Temperatures near 9°C through the day and about 4°C overnight. A light breeze will keep the atmosphere fresh, enhancing local weather interest. Visibility remains decent despite scattered clouds.
Tomorrow should feature mostly dry conditions with just a slim chance of light rain. Overall, skies look generally partly cloudy, and temperatures near 8°C by midday, dipping to about 3°C at night. Breezes pick up slightly, keeping the air moving and offering a more energised weather outlook throughout the region.
The next day, Friday, will see heavier rain making frequent appearances, with conditions often cloudy. Temperatures hover near 8°C, falling to about 6°C after sunset. Wind speeds become stronger, delivering a brisk feel to the local weather. Expect occasional drizzle but overall a wetter forecast. Short lulls could appear randomly.
This weekend starts with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, keeping sunshine limited. Temperatures peak near 8°C, dropping to about 5°C after dark. Rain seems unlikely, though a few damp patches could arise. Winds stay moderate, adding a refreshing element to the overall weather conditions in the area. Clouds remain dominant.
Sunday continues the weekend trend, bringing occasional sunshine alongside patchy rain. Temperatures rise near 9°C by midday and settle about 5°C overnight. Stronger gusts develop, adding extra freshness to the air. Overall, conditions remain changeable, rounding off a varied stretch of local weather. Cloud cover could shift throughout the afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
