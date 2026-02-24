In Haslemere, partial cloud cover kicks off today, with sunshine emerging by midday. Temperatures near 14°C and gentle breezes keep conditions pleasant and calm. Clouds may linger into the evening, but rain looks unlikely. Light mist could appear later at night, yet skies remain mostly clear throughout the local area.
Expect sunny spells tomorrow, with temperatures about 15°C boosting a bright outlook. Early fog may hover, but it should dissipate quickly, leaving clear skies well into the afternoon. Light winds keep things calm, and any evening cloud remains minimal. No rain is predicted, maintaining a mild and dry overall forecast.
Thursday, February 26 promises partly cloudy skies and occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 13°C feel moderate, with a gentle breeze keeping things fresh. Fog could appear early on, but it clears quickly, revealing a pleasant day. Rainfall is unlikely, so conditions stay fairly settled as evening approaches, maintaining a comfortable vibe.
Friday brings a damp twist, with patchy rain likely through parts of the day. Temperatures hover about 12°C, while drizzle may emerge, though heavier downpours appear less probable. Overcast spells mix with brief dry intervals. Later in the evening, cooler air moves in, but any showers should diminish rather steadily.
This weekend remains bright, featuring extended sunshine and temperatures near 10°C. Morning haze might linger, but clearer conditions soon takeover, paving the way for a crisp afternoon. Winds stay moderate, keeping the forecast tranquil. By night, skies look mainly clear, leaving the area cool and calm without any notable rain.
This article was automatically generated
