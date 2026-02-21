Today, Saturday, February 21, looks mostly grey with occasional light rain drifting in. Clouds stay dominant, and drizzle might pop up in the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C keep it mild, though breezes may add a slight chill to the air. Haslemere can expect a damp start and patchy skies later.
Tomorrow brings brighter spells, though patchy rain is still possible. Morning drizzle gives way to partial sunshine in some spots. Afternoon highs about 13°C offer a gentle warmth, with lighter winds calming things down. Evening hours might remain cloudy, but intense downpours seem unlikely under these mild conditions. Overall dryness.
Warmer conditions arrive Monday, featuring occasional light rain and overcast skies. Daytime temperatures about 12°C keep the climate comfortable, while a few passing showers could linger. Periods of cloud coverage dominate, but no major deluges are expected. Cooler nights hover near 7°C. Light breezes offer minimal change through each evening.
Mild sunshine emerges Tuesday, with temperatures hovering near 13°C. Early fog could appear, but it quickly lifts, revealing brighter spells throughout midday. Skies stay mostly clear, offering calm conditions and minimal rain risk. Light winds keep things pleasant, though evening haze may return. Overall, a settled outlook defines the day.
Another mild stretch continues Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 14°C. Morning mist or low cloud might linger, though sunshine breaks through by midday. Gentle breezes maintain comfortable weather, ensuring dryness prevails. Evening conditions look clear, setting up stable nights near 9°C. Rain stays minimal through late hours.
This article was automatically generated
