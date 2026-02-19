Today, Thursday, February 19, brings misty weather with patchy drizzle in some areas. Temperatures near 5°C are expected, dipping to about 3°C later. Fog may linger through the morning, and overcast skies could dominate much of the day. Occasional light rain is possible, so conditions stay damp. Some lighter breeze could help clear the mist by late evening.
Tomorrow sees an increase in daytime warmth, with temperatures about 10°C. Patchy rain could develop, especially around midday, and breezy spells might move in by the afternoon. Cloud cover remains extensive, and light showers are likely to pop up occasionally. Breezy gusts could intensify, pushing clouds swiftly across the region.
Heading into this weekend, Saturday looks fairly warm, reaching about 13°C. Morning clouds might break briefly, though patchy rain remains likely in the afternoon. Breezier conditions are possible, keeping things slightly unsettled but still comfortable. Later in the day, a passing shower may keep conditions slightly damp.
On Sunday, a high near 13°C could arrive before evening. Light rain is indicated through parts of the day, and heavier showers may appear late. Skies stay mostly overcast, with occasional breaks allowing for dry spells. Gusty winds could intensify late afternoon.
Monday continues the unsettled pattern with temperatures about 12°C. Patchy rain is still on the cards, though glimpses of sunshine may surface here and there. Overcast skies linger in the morning, and drizzle might reappear after dark. Haslemere could experience mild but changeable weather under this forecast. Winds remain fairly moderate through Monday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.