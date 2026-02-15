Today (Saturday, February 15) in Haslemere features some early heavy snow turning into patchy rain by midday. Cloud cover lingers, with the potential for breezy conditions later in the afternoon. Temperatures rise to near 9°C from about 2°C overnight, so expect a chilly start before a milder afternoon.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled weather, with on-and-off rain. Skies should brighten occasionally, offering brief sunny spells amid lingering clouds. Temperatures about 8°C and lows near 4°C keep things cool, but still manageable. Winds stay brisk, so conditions remain changeable, though downpours might give way to calmer intervals. This local weather outlook shows unsettled conditions continuing throughout the day.
Monday looks mostly overcast, with limited glimpses of sunshine. Rain still appears unlikely for much of the day, but a few spots of drizzle cannot be ruled out. Temperatures hover around 6°C, starting near 1°C early on. Gentle breezes persist, maintaining a generally cloudy outlook for much of the afternoon.
Tuesday sees periods of steady rain and potential snow flurries at times, especially early. Conditions remain cold, with highs near 4°C and lows about 1°C. The day could feel raw, as gusty winds accentuate the chill. Occasional heavier bursts of rain may appear before easing into the evening.
Wednesday brings a continued mix of snow and rain, although less intense overall. Temperatures hold around 2°C, dropping to about 1°C later. Periodic showers interspersed with drier spells are likely, and any snowfall should be brief. Winds calm slightly, allowing the day to feel a bit more settled.
This article was automatically generated
