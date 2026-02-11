Today, Wednesday, February 11, in Haslemere, the weather forecast indicates patchy rain for much of the morning, with a possibility of thundery bursts. Skies turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C and lows about 8°C keep conditions mild. Light drizzle may return after sunset. Expect occasional mist overnight.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain once again, though breaks in the cloud could offer brighter spells. Daytime highs reach about 10°C, with overnight lows near 6°C. A mix of misty intervals and drizzle might appear in the early hours, but drier weather is expected later on. Occasional clouds remain until dawn.
Friday sees early showers turning into heavier snow by late afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C gradually drop to about 2°C, bringing a colder feel. Strong winds may accompany the intensity of the snowfall, making conditions unsettled. Patches of light snow could linger through the evening hours. Wintry bursts remain possible overnight.
Saturday turns brighter with mostly clear skies and patchy cloud. Temperatures hover near 5°C, while lows dip to about -1°C overnight. Sunshine dominates for much of the day, although a few cloudy periods may drift by. Cooler air keeps that crisp feeling, but overall conditions appear calmer. Expect light winds.
Sunday begins with a wintry mix, shifting to moderate rain by mid-morning. Temperatures reach about 9°C and dip near 2°C. Overcast skies persist later, with bursts of light showers through the evening. Gusty conditions might occur at times, but calmer intervals develop overnight, leading to occasional drizzle. Later spells possible.
