Today, Tuesday, February 10 features patchy drizzle through much of the day, with temperatures about 11°C and near 8°C later on. Light rain is possible, so skies could stay mostly grey. Conditions are somewhat damp, and there’s a good chance any brighter spells will be brief around midday in Haslemere.
Tomorrow brings steadier showers and a risk of thunder, with temperatures near 11°C and lows close to 8°C. Rainfall might intensify during midday, accompanied by occasional gusts of wind. Skies stay cloudy, but any lull in the downpours could reveal a fleeting patch of brightness. Evening hours remain wet, though less intense.
Thursday sees scattered rain and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover about 10°C, while early morning values linger near 7°C. Brief periods of light showers may appear, but dry intervals could spark occasional brighter spells. Winds remain moderate, keeping the air feeling cool. Later hours are calmer, with fewer rain chances.
Friday brings morning rain with temperatures near 10°C before colder air sets in. During late afternoon, heavier showers could mix with drifting snow, especially as values dip about 2°C. Conditions turn raw by nightfall, and strong winds could whip up those flakes. Expect unsettled weather to dominate this day.
This weekend looks drier and brighter, with sunshine taking centre stage. Daytime temperatures reach about 5°C, while nights hover near 0°C. Skies remain mostly clear, though a gentle breeze could keep the air feeling slightly crisp. Conditions are calmer overall, offering a refreshing break from the recent unsettled spell.
This article was automatically generated
