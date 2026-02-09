Today, Monday, February 9, has patchy rain and drizzle, with temperatures near 10°C through the afternoon and about 7°C by nightfall. Skies remain cloudy, and passing showers could pop up during the day. The forecast suggests periods of light rain around Haslemere, keeping conditions unsettled across the region.
Tomorrow sees cloudy spells and patchy rain, with highs near 11°C and lows about 8°C. Light drizzle may appear early, followed by a few breaks in the cloud later. The forecast leans towards rain resuming overnight, bringing mild but damp weather into the following day. Misty conditions could also emerge around midday.
Wednesday features moderate rain and overcast skies, with daytime temperatures hitting about 10°C and slipping to near 8°C. Showers could linger through late afternoon, making for a persistently soggy forecast. Slight lulls are possible at times, but damp conditions remain dominant as the day progresses. Light fog might form briefly in the early hours.
Thursday appears unsettled early on, with moderate rain tapering to lighter patches in the afternoon. Temperatures reach about 10°C, then dip to near 6°C overnight. Occasional drizzle could develop, and cloudy stretches persist throughout the evening. Overall, expect changing but persistently wet conditions before the week continues.
Friday turns noticeably cooler, with daytime peaks near 6°C and lows about 2°C. Patchy rain is likely, and there might be brief spells of sleet or light snow in some spots. Conditions stay gusty, and heavier bursts could occur later, delivering a final wintry note ahead of this weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.