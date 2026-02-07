Today, Saturday, February 7, in Haslemere brings patchy rain from dawn until late afternoon, with occasional light showers lingering into the evening. Cloudy skies dominate, and winds remain moderate. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions mild for this time of year. This weather forecast suggests a damp start and few dry intervals overall.
Tomorrow sees early fog giving way to mostly cloudy conditions, with light drizzle possible in the afternoon. Occasional mist may linger, but rain should be brief. Temperatures about 10°C keep the day on the cool side. Skies remain grey overall, ensuring only limited brighter spells throughout midday. Expect quieter winds.
The next day, Monday, keeps conditions unsettled with scattered showers building throughout midday and a cloudy evening ahead. Intermittent rain could arrive late, continuing the damp theme. Temperatures near 9°C maintain a somewhat chilly feel. Lighter winds offer some respite from recent gusts. Overall, skies remain rather dull again throughout.
Tuesday sees a mix of fog and rain, gradually easing into cloudy skies later in the day. Light showers persist through midday, and heavier downpours may develop by evening. Temperatures about 11°C bring mild air, but damp conditions stick around. Breezes pick up, adding extra chill later through the night.
Wednesday promises patchy rain for much of the daytime, interspersed with lighter drizzle. Occasional cloudy breaks might allow brief dry spells, though showers remain possible. Temperatures near 10°C keep things mild, while moderate winds blow from afternoon onward. Conditions eventually settle, rounding off a mushy midweek outlook for many places.
This article was automatically generated
