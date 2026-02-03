Today, Tuesday, February 3, brings moderate rain from morning onwards, with skies staying grey. Drizzle and misty patches are expected at times, so wet weather will dominate. Temperatures hover near 5°C, giving a cool feel. Gentle winds accompany the showers, creating a damp but winter day. Evening drizzle remains possible.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, sees patchy rain arriving early, with the possibility of some brighter spells later. Clouds linger across much of the area, keeping things on the overcast side. Temperatures reach about 9°C, offering a milder afternoon. Some drizzle may pop up to keep conditions unsettled. Occasional mist could appear late.
Thursday continues the wet trend, as moderate rain sweeps through for much of the day. Damp skies and mist are on the cards, with temperatures landing near 8°C. Brief breaks in the clouds may appear, but persistent showers remain likely, making it a rainy period. Foggy patches might develop overnight.
Friday keeps the damp atmosphere alive, featuring more moderate rain interspersed with lighter showers. Conditions are set to warm slightly, with temperatures close to 10°C. Occasional fog might develop, but this wet outlook dominates through the day, leaving little chance for extended sunny intervals. Misty conditions could linger by dusk.
This weekend sees patchy rain lingering on Saturday, backed by overcast conditions. Temperatures hover about 9°C, leaning on the mild side. Briefer dry spells may emerge, though intermittent drizzle and mist will shape of the day. Light showers may come and go. Haslemere can expect the pattern to remain cloudy.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.