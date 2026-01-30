Today, Friday, January 30, weather conditions feature moderate rain and bursts of drizzle. Clouds linger overhead, with gusts occasionally picking up later in the afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C mean a cool day, so expect damp conditions to persist into the evening. Haslemere will also experience similarly damp rain patterns today.
Tomorrow brings occasional showers under patchy skies, with drizzle possible from morning until afternoon. Temperatures about 8°C keep things slightly chilly, while light winds hang around. Rainy spells could reappear sporadically, although some breaks in the clouds are likely. Conditions should gradually clear as night approaches, though conditions remain unsettled.
Sunday continues this weekend with a mist early on, possibly turning to patchy rain by midday. Temperatures about 9°C keep the atmosphere mild. Clouds hover, though occasional brighter spells may appear. Later in the day, slight drizzle cannot be ruled out, but any downpours should stay brief, skies remain variable.
Monday is overcast through the morning, with light clouds persisting. Temperatures near 8°C offer a cool setting, and scattered rain might develop later. Skies could brighten slightly, but drizzle remains possible. Evening hours appear cloudy, while moderate breezes pass through. Overall, a typical grey day marks the transition into midweek.
Tuesday ushers in heavier showers and cloud coverage. Temperatures about 8°C keep things cool, and moderate rain seems likely throughout the day. Occasional breaks are possible, but heavier bursts may dominate. Evening conditions appear damp, with gusts arriving. Rain could linger overnight, concluding a thoroughly wet spell for many areas.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.