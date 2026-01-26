Today, Monday, January 26, in Haslemere, brings plenty of cloud coverage and patchy rain that could persist for hours. Temperatures near 6°C create a slightly cool environment, while moderate winds add a light breeze. Occasional drizzle may appear towards the evening, maintaining a damp feel.
Tomorrow features heavier rain that might occasionally turn intense, dominating the local weather scene. Temperatures about 9°C keep conditions from turning too chilly, but steady downpours extend from dawn until well past sunset. Stronger gusts could accompany these showers, adding to an already soggy forecast.
Wednesday should bring a pleasant break from the rain, with long sunny spells expected for much of the day. Temperatures near 8°C feel more comfortable, and the afternoon may see only a few thin clouds overhead. Overall, conditions promise calmer skies, ongoing dryness, and drier weather.
Thursday signals a return of damp conditions, with patchy rain rolling in by morning. Temperatures about 6°C keep the overall feel on the cool side, while overcast skies could linger for hours. A few brief breaks in the cloud might occur later, but drizzle remains possible. Occasional windy spells might also develop late.
Friday stays unsettled with scattered showers likely through midday. Temperatures near 9°C bring a mild flavour, though gusty winds may accompany any bursts of rain. Skies could brighten briefly, yet there is still a chance of lingering drizzle into the night. The forecast remains fluid, as weather patterns can shift swiftly, potentially causing greater variability or unexpected sunny intervals before evening.
This article was automatically generated
