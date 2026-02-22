Today, Sunday, February 22, in Haslemere features moderate rain with drizzle persisting through the morning. The local forecast suggests showers intensifying by midday, creating damp conditions. Afternoon skies remain cloudy, and occasional rain could appear again later. Temperatures near 13°C keep things mild, offering a gentler feel despite the wet weather.
Tomorrow, Monday, sees patchy rain lingering, although breaks in the clouds might provide brighter spells. Rainfall should ease by late afternoon, leaving behind scattered cloud cover. Temperatures about 11°C maintain a cool setting, and breezes could gust lightly in exposed areas, but heavier rain seems unlikely.
A calmer outlook arrives Tuesday, bringing mostly dry conditions after early light clouds. Morning breezes appear mild, ensuring a settled start. Sunshine emerges by mid-morning, and minimal rain is forecast. Temperatures near 13°C remain comfortable, while late afternoon looks clear. Evening skies are also likely to remain bright.
An even sunnier forecast unfolds Wednesday, delivering minimal cloud and mild breezes. Temperatures about 15°C ensure a warm daytime, with little rain risk predicted. Midday and evening hours stay mostly clear, while sunshine might linger across local areas by late afternoon. After dusk, only thin clouds persist, maintaining a quite mild atmosphere deeper into the night.
Another pleasant stretch continues Thursday with sunny periods dominating much of the day. Morning clouds rapidly disperse, revealing greater brightness. Temperatures near 14°C sustain moderate warmth, and no notable rain is expected. Light yet steady winds remain in place, and evening skies should stay relatively clear, rounding off a stable span of daily weather.
This article was automatically generated
