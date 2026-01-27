Haslemere experiences heavy rain today, Tuesday, January 27, with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 5°C. Skies remain grey, and persistent downpours look likely throughout the day. Conditions turn drier in the evening, but some brief showers could still show up before midnight, keeping roads damp. Expect occasional gusts too.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain continuing, with maximum temperatures near 8°C and a chilly start about 3°C. Mostly cloudy skies dominate, and showers may pop up in the afternoon. Rain chances fade as dusk sets in, giving a cooler but calmer night. Winds stay light, although occasional drizzle could appear unexpectedly.
Thursday remains partly cloudy with highs close to 7°C and lows near 3°C. Mist could appear during early hours, clearing gradually as the morning unfolds. Dry spells should prevail, offering more settled skies later in the day. Mild breezes develop. Evening looks quiet, with only a chance of lingering dampness.
Friday brings moderate rain, with top temperatures close to 9°C and minimums about 6°C. Showers become heavier by midday, and brisk winds could make it feel cooler. Occasional breaks in the drizzle may occur, though cloud coverage is expected to persist late into the evening. Puddles might form very quickly.
This weekend looks unsettled on Saturday, with patchy rain and highs near 9°C. Early morning mist may lift slowly, and scattered showers linger through midday. Evening conditions could turn clearer, but gentle breezes keep things mildly cool as night approaches. Damp patches remain possible. Occasional drizzle might reappear after sunset.
This article was automatically generated
