Today, Wednesday, February 25, brings partly cloudy skies with no rain expected. Temperatures will climb to near 14°C, dipping to about 8°C by night. Haslemere should enjoy a decent amount of sunshine, ensuring the local weather feels welcoming. Breezes remain gentle, creating a calm atmosphere for most hours later on.
Tomorrow may see patchy rain drifting in, with daytime peaks near 11°C. Light drizzle could appear at intervals, though conditions remain mild. Overnight levels hover about 9°C, enough to keep the evening relatively comfortable. Winds pick up briefly, especially later on, yet nothing too intense should interfere with outdoor plans.
Rain arrives on Friday, delivering moderate showers and lifting highs to about 13°C. Gustier winds may develop, adding to the unsettled weather. Nights settle near 9°C, so the damp trend sticks around throughout much of the day. Slippery spots could form throughout local roads, but widespread downpours seem very unlikely.
This weekend begins Saturday with patchy rain nearby, boosting temperatures near 11°C. Occasional clear spells might break through, but an odd shower could linger. Evenings drop to about 4°C, bringing a chill once the sun dips below the horizon. Expect passing clouds alongside mild breezes. No heavy rain is expected.
Conditions stay unsettled on Sunday, as patchy rain remains possible and highs top about 10°C. Breezier conditions may carry scattered showers into the evening. Temperatures hover near 7°C overnight, maintaining a cool vibe for late-week weather lovers. Some sunshine could appear briefly, ensuring occasional brightness between the clouds at times.
This article was automatically generated
