Today, Friday, January 31, brings patchy rain and scattered clouds, although occasional brighter moments may break through. Temperatures rest near 9°C by midday, before dipping to about 5°C after dusk. Light breezes add a gentle chill, but wet spells are likely to be brief and interspersed with drier intervals.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain develop in the early hours, lingering into the afternoon. Morning figures begin about 2°C, then peak near 9°C under persistently grey skies. Some heavier bursts could occur at times. In Haslemere, these conditions appear especially damp, although occasional pockets of dryness might emerge later in the day.
Sunday starts cold, with dawn temperatures near 1°C and afternoon highs about 7°C. Patchy rain returns by late day, occasionally delivering short-lived downpours. Brisk winds enhance the chill factor, keeping things feeling cooler than the thermometer suggests. A few clearer moments may offer respite between those passing showers.
Monday turns wetter with heavy rain dominating much of the morning and lingering into midday. Daytime temperatures hold near 7°C, slipping to about 6°C come evening. Downpours may be more frequent, creating a generally unsettled spell. Brief lulls could appear, but overall wet weather remains the main story.
Tuesday keeps the showers coming, featuring occasional bursts of rain interspersed with notably cloudy patches. Maximum readings land about 8°C, while nights only dip near 6°C. Stronger breezes might sweep through, adding an extra hint of chill. Despite occasional breaks in the clouds, rain stays in the forecast, ensuring a damp trend continues onward.
This article was automatically generated
