Today, Monday, February 2 in Haslemere offers patchy rain and cloudy conditions, with early mist drifting through. Temperatures near 8°C hold for much of the day before dipping to about 5°C late on. Brief calmer skies are possible, but drizzle remains likely for local weather updates. Expect an unsettled outlook.
Tomorrow features more clouds and possible drizzle, kicking off with temperatures about 6°C. Light rain may continue into midday, bringing damp spots throughout the region. Later hours could see lingering fog, though brief dry interludes are expected. The latest forecast indicates a generally grey but mild day overall. Stay observant.
Wednesday looks milder, with temperatures near 9°C and frequent drizzle. Rain may lighten during the afternoon, though overcast skies remain a factor. Some breaks in cloud cover are possible, but moisture lingers into evening. Local weather updates suggest unsettled conditions persist, creating a damp midweek scenario for many. Possibly breezy.
Thursday appears drier, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 8°C. Morning haze might clear for a brighter afternoon, though some clouds linger. The day should remain free of steady rain, offering occasional sunny spells. Despite this calmer outlook, keep an eye on any drizzle forming later. Weather highlights abound.
Friday seems cooler, with temperatures about 4°C alongside possible late drizzle. Fog could settle in after dark, maintaining a chilly feel into night. Conditions remain mostly quiet during daylight hours, though patchy rain may return briefly. This weekend is expected to stay unsettled, reinforcing a changeable end to the week.
