Today, Wednesday, February 4, starts with fog, moving into patchy rain during the late morning. Misty conditions may linger, but some early afternoon breaks are possible. Weather stays damp, with temperatures near 9°C and dropping to about 4°C later. A gentle breeze could pass through, keeping clouds shifting throughout the day. Evening hours may see a brief lull in raindrops before nightfall in Haslemere.
Tomorrow may bring moderate rain through much of the morning, lingering into midday. Clouds dominate, though a few lighter moments might appear. Afternoon temperatures hover about 10°C, dipping to near 6°C at night. Soggy conditions remain likely, so expect a mostly grey outlook overall.
Friday looks another wet affair, with periods of steady rain all day and only limited blue sky. The atmosphere appears dull, offering few sunny breaks. Temperatures near 10°C in the afternoon and about 7°C by evening. Breezes stay moderate, adding to the generally damp feel. Occasional heavier showers could also pass through.
This weekend begins with Saturday likely bringing more rainfall. Moderate bursts could fall on and off, occasionally intensifying, coupled with heavy clouds. Temperatures reach about 11°C at midday, slipping to near 6°C afterwards. Any drier interludes might be brief, so expect conditions to remain fairly moist.
Sunday appears calmer, with fewer rain threats and partial sunshine possible. Skies remain partly cloudy, and the day feels mild overall. Temperatures climb near 10°C, tapering to about 5°C late on. Any lingering drizzle should stay minimal, making for a quieter end to the weekend. Light winds may help scatter leftover clouds.
