Today is Friday, February 6, featuring patchy rain and drizzle throughout the day. Skies look mostly grey, with a chance of heavier showers in the afternoon. Conditions remain breezy, and temperatures peak near 11°C. In Haslemere, the humidity will stay high, so expect occasional light rain through the evening.
Tomorrow, Saturday, brings more wet weather with patchy rain, but slightly lower wind gusts. Cloudy skies persist, though showers could ease at times. Temperatures hover about 10°C, offering fewer downpours than today. Light drizzle may appear early in the morning, then give way to some calmer afternoon spells.
This weekend sees Sunday start foggy before shifting to cloudy conditions later on. Visibility might be lower in the early hours, so expect a hazy morning. Patchy sunshine could break through by midday, but mild breezes keep things cool. Temperatures reach close to 10°C, with only a chance of rain.
Expect overcast conditions on Monday with occasional patches of cloud giving brief brighter spells. Light winds prevail as temperatures edge near 9°C. Rain is not expected to dominate, though a sprinkle could pop up here and there. Skies should stay mostly grey, making for subdued weather without any intense gusts.
Look for a little drizzle by Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures hovering about 8°C. The early hours look calm, though some fog could develop. Cloud cover remains consistent, and there is a strong chance of passing showers after sunset. Overall, cooler conditions reign and breezy, but daytimes stay comfortable for much of the area.
This article was automatically generated
