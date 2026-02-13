Today sees a mix of morning mist and occasional patchy rain for Friday, February 13. Drizzle could appear by midday, with skies turning greyer later on. Temperatures hover near 9°C, dipping to about 3°C overnight. Late in the evening, brief snow might pass through before clearing, and Haslemere feels damp.
Tomorrow starts chilly, with a dash of early snow fading into bright sunshine by midday. Conditions stay mostly clear, and temperatures climb to near 5°C before falling to about 0°C overnight. Gentle winds offer a slightly milder afternoon, but the air retains a crisp winter edge, especially after sunset returns.
This weekend on Sunday begins with heavy snow around dawn, switching to patchy rain by midday. Temperatures reach about 10°C, dropping near 2°C later. Overcast skies persist into the evening, though rainfall eases. Brief lulls could bring calmer spells, but unsettled weather may return overnight, making Sunday feel changeable overall.
Patchy rain resurfaces on Monday, accompanied by cloudier skies. Temperatures hover near 8°C, before settling about 4°C after dark. Occasional drizzle might roll through, but brighter moments remain possible. Winds stay moderate, adding a light chill. Showers could intensify briefly, then subside, leaving the evening relatively calm yet still cool.
Overcast conditions continue into Tuesday, with occasional light rain passing through. Temperatures top out near 6°C and sink to about 3°C by twilight. Brisk breezes keep the air feeling mild, strong gusts appear unlikely. Light drizzle may develop, but breaks in cloud could emerge, hinting at calmer skies for midweek.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.