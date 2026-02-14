Today, Saturday, February 14, brings partly cloudy skies to Haslemere, with temperatures about 5°C. Early morning might feel colder close to 0°C, though rain chances stay low. Sunny spells could appear late afternoon, and gentle breezes should keep things fairly mild throughout the day. Evening remains cool and mostly dry.
Tomorrow looks wet, with moderate rain on and off. Early hours may see heavy snowfall mixing into the rain, but conditions gradually shift to drizzle by midday. Temperatures near 7°C provide a milder feel, although occasional gusts could pick up and keep things unsettled. Late evening showers may return briefly.
A new day arrives Monday with patchy rain, bringing cloudy spells. Temperatures hover near 8°C, offering a slightly warmer burst. Afternoon skies could brighten, though quick showers remain possible. A moderate breeze might stir the air, ensuring fresh weather without lingering downpours. Evening might remain clear before clouds return.
Fresh weather appears Tuesday with light rain interspersed with cloudy patches. Temperatures sit about 6°C, so it stays cool but not freezing. Morning sunshine may peek through before clouds gather again. Any rain should be short-lived, keeping the day mostly mild and fairly calm. After sunset, scattered clouds may persist steadily.
A shift makes chillier on Wednesday, with highs near 4°C and snow flurries mixing into patchy rain. Stronger winds could sweep in, creating a brisk atmosphere. Late afternoon might see some breaks in the cloud, ensuring a few moments of brightness despite the wintry feel. Overnight could bring fleeting snow.
This article was automatically generated
