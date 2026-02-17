Today (Wednesday, February 17) in Haslemere is expected to stay overcast, with temperatures near 5°C around midday. Light snow may drift in late at night, keeping conditions unsettled but mostly calm through morning and afternoon. Winds stay light, ensuring a fairly quiet day overall.
Tomorrow features a wetter scene, as moderate rainfall sets in early and lingers into midday. Overnight flurries might leave lawns with a faint dusting, but any lingering snow should melt quickly once the rain arrives. Temperatures hover about 3°C for much of the day, so expect a chilly feel beneath the clouds, especially by late afternoon.
Expect patchy rain on Thursday, which could turn drizzly in places, with some breaks possible later on. Temperatures settle around 5°C, and while skies stay mostly grey, the chance of heavier showers drops by early evening. Gusts may pick up slightly, yet nothing too severe is anticipated.
Look out for a bit more brightness on Friday as cloud cover might thin at times. Patchy rain remains on the cards, yet temperatures could reach about 9°C, bringing a noticeable jump from previous days. Winds might strengthen a little, but sunny intervals are possible, especially during the late afternoon.
This weekend promises milder air and mostly overcast skies, with the mercury climbing near 12°C. Rainfall risk is minimal, creating a calmer pattern for those seeking a quieter day. Conditions remain reasonably settled, though an occasional breeze could pop up in exposed spots. Expect a mild evening as well, thanks to persistent cloud cover.
This article was automatically generated
