Today (Friday, February 27) looks soggy with patchy rain and temperatures near 12°C. Some overcast spells are likely, bringing light rain through late afternoon. Breezy conditions may persist, so expect a mild but unsettled day. The evening will continue damp, with temperatures about 8°C overnight.
Tomorrow should see lighter rain in the morning, although a few showers could linger. Daytime readings hover near 10°C, feeling cool despite occasional bright spells. Later on, clouds scatter and drizzle tapers off, bringing calmer weather into the evening. Overnight lows sit about 5°C, keeping things fairly fresh.
This weekend remains rainy with occasional drizzle early on, and temperatures near 9°C. Any breaks in the clouds appear limited, so expect a grey start that carries well into late afternoon. Showers gradually ease by evening, leaving overnight conditions about 5°C. Breezy spells might appear, though stronger gusts hold off.
A calmer outlook arrives Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 11°C. No significant rain is expected, allowing for mild conditions through midday. The afternoon may bring extra cloud cover, yet the air stays comfortable. The evening turns cooler near 7°C, but overall, a pleasant day is on tap.
Haslemere sees bright skies Tuesday with temperatures near 13°C, marking a gentle warm-up. Sunshine dominates much of the day, providing a welcome break from recent dampness. Light breezes replace earlier gusts, creating calm late-afternoon weather. Nighttime values settle about 6°C, rounding off the week with drier, more settled weather and a gentle breeze through the late hours.
This article was automatically generated
