Today is Monday, February 26, bringing patchy rain to Haslemere. Temperatures near 8°C create a slightly chilly but damp atmosphere. Drizzle could linger in the early hours, and intermittent rain is likely into the evening. Cloud cover may break briefly for a glimpse of brighter skies, but expect a generally wet weather update.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain continuing with heavier bursts at times. Temperatures near 7°C keep conditions cool, and some drizzle might persist after sunset. Mist could form later, adding a touch of grey to the forecast. Breezy winds increase the likelihood of pesky showers.
Wednesday brings another weather update featuring widespread rain and gusty conditions. Temperatures about 9°C feel milder by midday, though periods of steady drizzle remain likely. Cloudy skies dominate, and occasional downpours could appear, making it a soggy day overall.
Thursday offers a mix of sunshine early on, then patchy rain later. Temperatures near 8°C maintain a moderate range. Rather cloudy conditions roll in, and light drizzle may persist into the evening hours. Dry spells could pop up briefly, but the forecast leans towards unsettled.
Friday encounters moderate rain with stronger winds. Temperatures about 8°C stay steady, and quick downpours are likely. Some showery moments could be accompanied by heavier gusts, creating a blustery scene. This weekend looks unsettled, with possible rainfall and patchy drizzles continuing into Saturday. Warmer spells are unlikely, so the forecast stays on the cooler side. Occasional breaks in the clouds could offer brief bright intervals despite the predominant wet outlook.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.