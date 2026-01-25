Friday encounters moderate rain with stronger winds. Temperatures about 8°C stay steady, and quick downpours are likely. Some showery moments could be accompanied by heavier gusts, creating a blustery scene. This weekend looks unsettled, with possible rainfall and patchy drizzles continuing into Saturday. Warmer spells are unlikely, so the forecast stays on the cooler side. Occasional breaks in the clouds could offer brief bright intervals despite the predominant wet outlook.