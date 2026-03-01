Today, Sunday, March 1, is set for moderate rain in Haslemere, with temperatures about 10°C and lows near 6°C. Showers persist throughout the morning before easing slightly late afternoon. Light drizzle could still pop up here and there, but skies are unlikely to brighten significantly. Breezes may feel gusty, but not severely.
Tomorrow stays bright under sunny skies, with highs about 12°C and milder breezes that make outdoor conditions quite comfortable. The rain clouds should retreat entirely, delivering a dry stretch from morning to evening. While a few wispy clouds might pass by, they will not linger or threaten any dampness.
Milder conditions greet Tuesday, reaching about 15°C during peak hours. Clouds may appear, though rain chances remain minimal for most of the day. Early sunshine could warm things up quickly, offering a mild start. Later on, partial cloud cover completes the picture but stays generally pleasant.
Sunshine continues Wednesday, with temperatures near 14°C and light winds offering a comfortable feel. Skies stay mostly clear, leaving rain unlikely. Morning brightness quickly boosts daytime warmth, and any passing cloud remains fleeting. Evening brings calmer conditions, ensuring a lovely stretch before nightfall rolls in.
Thursday sees more sunny spells with highs about 13°C. Conditions remain dry heading into this weekend, keeping the weather stable. Early morning might be slightly cool, but the day soon warms under continued sunshine. Even after dusk, dryness persists, setting a quiet tone for the approach of Friday. No abrupt shifts are expected as the week further progresses.
This article was automatically generated
