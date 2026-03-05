Today, Thursday, March 5, displays plenty of sunshine with no notable chance of rain. Bright skies and minimal cloud cover dominate the forecast. Temperatures near 14°C during daylight hours gently ease to about 7°C by night. Haslemere enjoys these calm conditions, offering a pleasantly mild start to the extended outlook.
Tomorrow brings clouds and patchy rain, occasionally giving way to light drizzle. Temperatures about 11°C ensure a cooler vibe, slipping to near 7°C overnight. Grey skies remain prominent throughout much of the day, though any showers look fairly intermittent. Overall, the forecast suggests a damp but not overly overwhelming scenario.
This weekend arrives with patchy rain on Saturday, although any downpours should remain quite sparse. Temperatures near 13°C by midday drop to about 7°C overnight. Cloud cover appears overhead, but sunshine may peek through at times. Conditions lean towards mild, making it a slightly soggy day despite occasional rain patches.
This weekend continues on Sunday under partly cloudy conditions, bringing temperatures near 14°C and a low of about 5°C. Early fog may appear, but sunshine is set to break through later. Overall, it stays generally fairly dry, with occasional clouds gently drifting across the sky before evening coolness settles in.
Monday closes the forecast period with patches of rain lingering through the day. Temperatures near 13°C keep things moderately mild, while nighttime values hold at about 7°C. Showers may appear intermittently, though clearer spells are possible, especially late. Conditions remain unsettled but not excessively wet overall, allowing occasional calm periods.
This article was automatically generated
