Today, Wednesday, March 4 will see cloud and mist early on, with bright spells likely later. Clear intervals might follow into the evening, with temperatures near 14°C at their highest and roughly 5°C at their lowest. Light winds should keep conditions pleasant in Haslemere. Skies promise moments of partial sunshine.
Tomorrow looks set for glowing sunshine and mostly clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures near 14°C may be reached, while overnight is likely to dip to about 7°C. Gentle breezes should maintain mild conditions, with no sign of rain on the horizon. Sunlight could linger into early evening. Expect crisp air.
Showers might drift close on Friday, with occasional clouds lingering in the sky. Temperatures about 11°C could peak during midday, falling to near 5°C overnight. Occasional patches of rain may pop up, though extended wet periods seem unlikely. A cooler feel might catch attention later in the afternoon.
Overcast skies are likely on Saturday, but dryness prevails for most of the day. Temperatures about 12°C could appear, while lows hover near 4°C. Minimal mist might linger in the morning, though conditions appear calm by midday. Coupled with moderate breezes, cloud cover is expected throughout the afternoon. Visibility should improve steadily.
This weekend looks brighter, with partly cloudy skies persisting through Sunday. Afternoon temperatures near 15°C may provide a warm finish, dropping to roughly 6°C at night. Sunshine is likely to dominate, and rainfall remains off the cards. A gentle wind should keep the air feeling mild into the evening.
This article was automatically generated
