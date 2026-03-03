Today, Tuesday, March 3, stays predominantly overcast, with a tiny patch of rain possible around midday. Temperatures near 13°C are likely, accompanied by gentle breezes that keep the weather pleasant. By evening, skies remain cloudy, and readings decline to about 6°C, ensuring a slightly cooler night.
Tomorrow brings brighter sunshine, offering a cheerful weather forecast for much of the area. Afternoon warmth reaches near 14°C, while late-night conditions slip to about 5°C. Clouds stay limited, allowing a clear outlook deep into the evening, promoting mostly dry skies throughout the day, with mild breezes continuing.
Thursday continues the mild theme, presenting abundant sunshine through midday. Afternoon temperatures hover near 14°C before easing to about 6°C after dusk. Rain remains unlikely, so conditions stay stable in surrounding spots, including Haslemere, where gentle winds keep conditions calm. Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with tranquil breezes continuing.
Friday gets underway with a layer of overcast skies, but breaks of sunshine emerge later. Daytime highs reach near 15°C, while a brief showery moment may pop up in the morning. Evening hours are likely clearer, and temperatures slip to about 10°C underneath partially cloudy conditions, with moderate breezes persisting.
This weekend maintains a mild outlook, featuring partially cloudy skies and gentle winds. Daytime peaks approach about 16°C, signalling a pleasant mid-march scenario. Evening values dip near 10°C, while rain prospects stay low. Overall, conditions remain steady, wrapping up the week under smoothly transitioning weather patterns, leading to consistent dryness. Sunshine remains likely through the entire period.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.