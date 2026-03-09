Today, Monday, March 9 sees patchy rain and light drizzle, with temperatures near 13°C and about 7°C overnight. Fog may develop later, keeping skies quite cloudy. Haslemere is likely to experience occasional showers, so the day may feel slightly damp across the region. Light mist is possible at times. Winds remain moderate.
Tomorrow looks mostly grey, with temperatures near 13°C by midday and about 6°C after sundown. Light drizzle may switch to sunny spells before dropping back to scattered showers. Skies stay fairly cloudy, but a few breaks could brighten the afternoon. Winds might pick up slightly, and mist may form overnight.
Wednesday should bring bouts of rain, occasionally moderate, with highs near 11°C and lows about 5°C. Cloud cover dominates, though a brief glimpse of sunshine is possible. Conditions stay mild, and drizzle might persist into evening. Some gusts could develop later, adding a breezy feel all day and night long.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with patchy rain, giving temperatures near 10°C and about 5°C later. Occasional showers may drift through, though a few brighter intervals might appear. Stronger winds could sweep in, creating a blustery atmosphere at times. Overall, conditions remain changeable, yet generally mild. And drizzle remains a possibility.
Friday could feature periods of light rain and drizzle, with highs near 11°C and about 4°C late on. Skies remain mostly overcast, and heavier bursts may occur. This weekend looks unsettled, bringing occasional showers alongside a few drier spells. Temperatures hover in the mild range, though breezy spells might persist.
