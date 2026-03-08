Today, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Haslemere starts cloudy with mist clearing by midday. Some breaks in the clouds might appear later, bringing partial brightness. Conditions remain mostly dry, with temperatures near 12°C throughout the day. Light winds keep the weather calm, making it a mild start to the week.
Tomorrow sees a cloudy outlook, with a quick shower possible late morning. Skies transition into patchy sunshine later, and temperatures near 13°C keep things feeling comfortable. No heavy downpours are expected, so any drizzle should be brief. A light breeze continues, maintaining an easy pace through the afternoon and early evening. A few clouds might build overnight, though no major weather shifts are forecast.
Tuesday continues with partial sunshine in the morning, though a few drops of rain might pass by midday. Conditions remain fairly bright overall, and temperatures near 12°C provide a gentle warmth. Cloud coverage grows slightly into late afternoon, but significant rainfall appears unlikely. A moderate breeze could pick up, adding a hint of freshness. Evening conditions remain calm aside from a gentle breeze.
Wednesday sees a burst of heavier rain early on, with totals approaching 8 mm and temperatures near 10°C. Gusts can top 20 mph, expect windy conditions. Showers might become less frequent by mid-afternoon, pockets of drizzle could linger. Thursday remains unsettled, featuring patchy rain amid brisk winds that can exceed 26 mph. Temperatures hover about 10°C, keeping the air on the cooler side. Uncertain skies may stretch toward this weekend, bringing changes ahead.
This article was automatically generated
