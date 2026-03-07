Today, Saturday, March 7, in Haslemere features overcast skies with a hint of morning mist. Temperatures near 11°C could drop to about 6°C after dusk. Gentle breezes keep it cool, and rain remains minimal despite the cloudy atmosphere. Visibility may improve as the afternoon progresses, offering a mild forecast overall.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy skies, with early fog gradually lifting into bright spells. Temperatures about 13°C feel pleasantly warm, while evening values hover near 5°C. Light winds should persist, and rain appears unlikely, allowing outdoor conditions to stay comfortable for much of the day. Misty patches may still appear briefly.
Monday sees a cloudier outlook, with patchy rain possible in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures near 13°C could slightly fall to about 7°C overnight. Occasional drizzle might linger around dawn, but brief glimpses of sunshine may emerge. Winds stay moderate, creating a breezy yet not overly wet start to the week.
Tuesday continues with partly cloudy conditions, along with isolated rain around midday. Temperatures about 12°C are anticipated before cooling to near 6°C at night. Gentle gusts might strengthen briefly, but overall airflow remains manageable. Late afternoon sunshine could break through, bringing a glimpse of calmer skies. Evening dryness should persist.
Wednesday brings a stormier phase, featuring moderate rain and very gusty winds. Afternoon readings near 11°C descend to about 4°C after dark. Showers could intensify further, leaving certain spells wet and blustery. Conditions may gradually improve toward nightfall, although lingering dampness is likely. This unsettled pattern closes out the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.