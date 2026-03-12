Today, Thursday, March 12, in Haslemere is looking cloudy with patchy rain expected on and off. Temperatures near 10°C keep it mild, though breezy spells may make it feel brisk. Occasional showers could appear late afternoon, so overcast conditions are likely to persist throughout most of the day, maintaining a damp vibe overall.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain, with heavier bursts possible around midday. Temperatures about 7°C bring a cooler feel, and prolonged damp weather may linger through evening. Wind gusts could add extra chill, keeping Friday rather unsettled, but brief breaks in the rain may offer slight relief.
Saturday should begin bright, with morning air near 0°C. Afternoon sees a rise to about 9°C, but clouds might roll in with brief rain spells. Sunshine could peek through at times, offering a few clearer moments, especially towards late afternoon before fading into the evening.
Sunday is expected to feel milder, with temperatures hovering near 10°C by midday. Patchy rain remains possible in the afternoon, though brighter intervals could appear. Skies may turn clearer later, suggesting a calmer end to the weekend, offering a decent window for any brief outdoor breaks.
Monday looks partly cloudy, as temperatures about 10°C maintain mild conditions. Minimal chance of rain suggests a drier start, although a few distant showers can’t be ruled out. Calm breezes and occasional sun should keep the day comfortable, wrapping up the period on a relatively settled note. Evening hours could stay mostly quiet, with minimal cloud cover expected overall, remaining calm.
This article was automatically generated
