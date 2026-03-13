Today, Friday, March 13, brings moderate rain with temperatures near 7°C in Haslemere. Occasional downpours continue all day, creating wetter weather conditions. Morning showers appear steady, so any early dryness looks limited. Evening turns clearer but stays chilly, with readings dipping to about 1°C. Gusty winds reach high speeds, though calmer spells are likely overnight.
Tomorrow sees brief drizzle under patchy clouds, with temperatures about 9°C. Skies brighten late morning before pockets of rain return during the afternoon. Milder periods offer some respite, but nights remain cool at about 2°C. Light breezes keep conditions comfortable despite intermittent dampness. No major gusts are expected, ensuring gentle breezes throughout the day.
This Sunday offers unsettled weather with patchy rain and top temperatures near 9°C. Some drizzle appears likely around midday, but bright spells break through occasionally. By evening, cooler air arrives with readings about 3°C. Breezy conditions persist, though heavier rain might ease slightly. Brief wind surges could occur later, but nothing severe is predicted overall.
On Monday, improving conditions bring patchy rain with maximum temperatures about 9°C. Gentle winds keep things mild, though drips may occur sporadically. Evening feels a touch colder, hovering near 2°C, but any lingering rain likely tapers off, hinting at drier spells overnight.
Tuesday has partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 11°C. Sunshine dominates many hours, though some overcast patches may appear. Evenings drop to about 7°C, maintaining mild conditions. No significant rain is expected, so dryness prevails, bringing a calmer forecast to wrap up the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.