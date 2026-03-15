Haslemere is set for a varied weather forecast. Today is Sunday, March 15, bringing patchy rain and occasional clouds. Temperatures near 10°C will feel cool, with a light breeze in the afternoon. Some clearer spells are likely by nightfall, though brief showers may still appear. Minor drizzle could possibly form.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain easing into the afternoon, with temperatures about 10°C and a mild start near 3°C. Some clouds linger later, but overall conditions become calmer. A brief rain shower could return, so expect sporadic wet spells beneath mostly overcast skies, shifting towards partial clearing by evening. Rain recedes.
Bright skies appear on Tuesday, with temperatures near 12°C. Morning conditions start around 7°C, warming steadily by midday. Clear weather dominates much of the day, offering plenty of light. No sign of rain is expected, making for a calm, pleasant outlook as the afternoon progresses. Bright and very comfortable overall.
Warmth returns Wednesday, with temperatures about 17°C. Early hours remain near 7°C, then skies clear to reveal ample sunshine. No clouds interrupt the day, creating a crisp, spring-like atmosphere. Breezes stay light, ensuring a gentle warmth that lasts well into late afternoon. Clear conditions encourage a bright stretch all day.
More calm arrives Thursday, with temperatures near 16°C after a mild start around 7°C. Clear skies prevail most of the day, and rain stays absent. Slight clouds could drift by in the evening, but no major changes develop. Warm daytime conditions slowly give way to a pleasant, cool, refreshing night.
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