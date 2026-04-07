Today, Tuesday, April 7, in Haslemere brings sunshine and nearly no rain, with sunny conditions prevailing all day long. Expect daytime temperatures near 16°C, with breezes staying gentle. Late afternoon overcast moves in but doesn't pose a threat. Clear skies continue through the night, keeping the weather mild near 10°C.
Tomorrow sees a warmer trend with sunny conditions through most of the day. Temperatures climb about 19°C by midday, and morning lows hover near 9°C. Light rain could appear around sunset, though it remains sparse. Overnight looks largely clear, holding gentle warmth near 12°C under calm evening breezes all throughout.
The following day stays partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching about 17°C. Rain may creep in during midday, especially in isolated spots, but showers should ease by evening. Breezes gain strength, making late afternoon feel slightly cooler near 12°C. Nighttime remains fairly calm, dipping to about 6°C under clearer skies overnight.
Another shift arrives next, bringing partly cloudy skies and a cooler feel with highs near 10°C. Breezes remain moderate, and the day starts at about 4°C. Afternoon cloud cover persists, though significant rain is unlikely. The evening transitions to clear conditions, leaving nighttime temperatures near 6°C with mild winds throughout.
This weekend brings a gentle warm-up with partly cloudy intervals and occasional rain during Saturday. Peak readings approach about 15°C, while early hours linger near 7°C. A few passing showers could pop up late afternoon, but breaks of sunshine remain likely. By nightfall, conditions stay fairly calm, resting near 8°C.
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