Today, Friday, June 6, in Haslemere features patchy rain with spells of drizzle, though brighter conditions might surface later on. Temperatures about 18°C could feel breezy now and then, so local weather watchers can expect a mix of damp skies and occasional drier moments.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain lingering through much of the morning and afternoon, with temperatures near 16°C maintaining a cool feel. Intermittent heavier downpours could appear, so forecast updates suggest those hoping for clearer skies might need patience before any breaks in the clouds emerge.
Sunday brings partly cloudy conditions early on and calmer weather later, with temperatures about 17°C shaping a gentle atmosphere. Sunshine is likely to emerge across the region by midday, though pockets of lingering drizzle can’t be ruled out. Overall, a softer day is anticipated.
Monday should remain a pleasant blend of sun and occasional showers, with temperatures near 19°C. Patchy rain could pop up around midday, but most of the afternoon promises dryness. Later on, partial clouds might roll in, yet the forecast still points toward generally mild conditions.
Tuesday offers patchy rain nearby once more, though sizeable stretches of sunshine should dominate, with temperatures close to 20°C warming things up. Light cloud cover may drift across the sky during late afternoon, but any moisture looks minimal, ensuring a largely bright conclusion to the weekly outlook. Heading into midweek, gentle breezes remain possible, with occasional sunny spells very likely, providing further calm for local weather conditions, without significant changes on the horizon.
This article was automatically generated
