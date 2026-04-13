Sussex Police has become the latest force to adopt the technology, which is designed to detect motorists using mobile phones or failing to wear seatbelts — two of the so-called “fatal five” offences most commonly linked to death and serious injury on the roads.
The move follows a successful trial by National Highways in 2024, when 458 offences were detected in just seven days across Sussex. Of those, 330 involved drivers not wearing seatbelts, while 118 were caught using mobile phones and ten committing both offences.
Recent figures highlight the scale of the issue. Over the past three years, 82 people have been involved in collisions where a driver was using a mobile phone, while 214 people have been injured in crashes linked to not wearing a seatbelt.
Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “These AI cameras are not designed to replace modern day policing, but to enhance it. By embracing the technology available to us, we can build a better picture of driver behaviour, influence behavioural change and take action where necessary.
“It is statistically proven that not wearing a seatbelt and driving whilst distracted which includes using a mobile phone are among the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions on our roads. We hope that this new initiative will help to reduce the number of these collisions, which so often cause absolute devastation to victims and their loved ones.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said the initiative delivers on her pledge to improve road safety, highlighting the work of Sussex’s dedicated Fatal Five Unit. She also urged the public to challenge unsafe behaviour among friends and family.
The cameras, supplied by Acusensus, are funded through road safety recovery costs, including proceeds from speed awareness courses. They went live on April 13 and will remain in place for several weeks before being reviewed.
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