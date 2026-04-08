A Petersfield man will be sentenced next month in connection with a knifepoint robbery at a convenience store in the town earlier this year.

Casey Fellows was arrested within 30 minutes of brandishing a knife to staff at the Bell Hill Tesco Express on February 11 and making off with numerous items, which were later recovered.

No-one was injured or harmed but the incident, which was caught on store and body CCTV, was distressing for staff.

Fellows pleaded guilty to counts of robbery and possession of a bladed article when he recently appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court.

The 25-year-old of Station Road was remanded in custody with reports being prepared ahead of his sentencing at the same court on May 15.